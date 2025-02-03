Copco Food Storage Container Organiser

With the increasing rise in home batch cooking and reducing food waste, Copco has launched an innovative Food Storage Container Organiser to keep your food containers and lids neatly organised and in one place. Designed with three large and three small adjustable dividers, this organiser is perfect for separating food tubs with the lids on or off. You can tailor the divider layout to match your storage needs, making this a truly versatile storage unit. Thanks to its low profile, it’s perfect for placing in either a kitchen drawer, cupboard or pantry without taking up too much space. Destined to last, its durable construction stands up to everyday use. This handy piece includes a 12-month guarantee and is handwash only. Discover the rest of the Copco collection to ensure your kitchen spaces are neatly organised for optimal use. With This Copco Food Storage Container Unit Features A Customisable Tray With 3X Large And 3X Small Adjustable Dividers Low-Profile Design Fits Into Cupboards, Pantries And Deep Drawers Made From Polypropylene; Wipe Clean With A Damp Cloth 35.5X 27.5X 6Cm

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)