Marketplace.
image 1 of Copco Food Storage Container Organiser

Copco Food Storage Container Organiser

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Copco Food Storage Container Organiser
With the increasing rise in home batch cooking and reducing food waste, Copco has launched an innovative Food Storage Container Organiser to keep your food containers and lids neatly organised and in one place.Designed with three large and three small adjustable dividers, this organiser is perfect for separating food tubs with the lids on or off. You can tailor the divider layout to match your storage needs, making this a truly versatile storage unit. Thanks to its low profile, it’s perfect for placing in either a kitchen drawer, cupboard or pantry without taking up too much space. Destined to last, its durable construction stands up to everyday use. This handy piece includes a 12-month guarantee and is handwash only.Discover the rest of the Copco collection to ensure your kitchen spaces are neatly organised for optimal use.With This Copco Food Storage Container UnitFeatures A Customisable Tray With 3X Large And 3X Small Adjustable DividersLow-Profile Design Fits Into Cupboards, Pantries And Deep DrawersMade From Polypropylene; Wipe Clean With A Damp Cloth35.5X 27.5X 6Cm
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here