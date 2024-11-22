Rabbit Zippity Wine Tool Kit

The best-value wine tool kit ever! With all the essentials in one set, this wine tool kit includes everything you need to open, serve and seal your wine and champagne. Curated for quality and value, this set not only includes Rabbit’s famous Zippity corkscrew – the fastest two-step waiter’s corkscrew ever made – but also features an airtight champagne sealer, and a two-in-one pourer and stopper for drip-free serving. All pieces are manufactured to Rabbit’s meticulous quality standards, and come packed in handsome giftbox packaging.

The Three-Piece Zippity Gift Set Has Opening, Serving And Sealing Your Wine Covered

Rabbit'S Zippity Waiter'S Corkscrew Is Fast!

Enjoy Drip-Free Pouring, Then Save Some For Later With The Wine Pourer/Stopper

The Champagne Stopper Creates A Taste And Fizz-Preserving Vacuum Seal

Rabbit'S Zippity Wine Tool Kit Makes The Perfect Wine Lovers' Gift