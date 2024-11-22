Marketplace.
image 1 of Mikasa Clovelly Porcelain 1 Litre Teapot

Mikasa Clovelly Porcelain 1 Litre Teapot

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Mikasa Clovelly Porcelain 1 Litre Teapot
A spot of tea with a view is hard to beat. But you can still capture a little bit of Devonshire's picturesque magic with this beautiful flower-patterned tea pot, from Mikasa's Clovelly collection. Inspired by the beautiful gardens and stunning coastal views of Clovelly, it will add a nice touch to any tabletop. Colourful pink, lilac, yellow and green polka dots sit playfully against a clean white canvas of robust porcelain, while pink and white blossoms creep round the lid. It also sports a generously sized handle and a sleek white pouring spout, to make serving tea at breakfast, dinner or teatimes oh-so-easy. The pot holds up to 1 litre (1¾ pints), or enough for four or five cups of tea, so it's ideal for when you're entertaining guests.1 Litre CapacityPorcelainMicrowave and dishwasher safe
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here