Mikasa Clovelly Porcelain 1 Litre Teapot

A spot of tea with a view is hard to beat. But you can still capture a little bit of Devonshire's picturesque magic with this beautiful flower-patterned tea pot, from Mikasa's Clovelly collection. Inspired by the beautiful gardens and stunning coastal views of Clovelly, it will add a nice touch to any tabletop. Colourful pink, lilac, yellow and green polka dots sit playfully against a clean white canvas of robust porcelain, while pink and white blossoms creep round the lid. It also sports a generously sized handle and a sleek white pouring spout, to make serving tea at breakfast, dinner or teatimes oh-so-easy. The pot holds up to 1 litre (1¾ pints), or enough for four or five cups of tea, so it's ideal for when you're entertaining guests. 1 Litre Capacity Porcelain Microwave and dishwasher safe

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)