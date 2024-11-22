Maxwell & Williams Pete Cromer Sugar Glider Tote Bag

This beautiful shopper bag features Australian artist Pete Cromer’s take on the adorable sugar glider, complete with the artist’s trademark colour blocks and geometric details. Throw it on your shoulder for shopping trips, for school commutes, or just as an eye-catching fashion accessory. You'll save on single-use plastic bags, and you'll brighten everyone's day with one of Australia’s sweetest animals. Pete Cromer cotton bags are biodegradable and use ethically sourced cotton, woven with double cross stitching for a longer lifespan. Love the look? These reusable shopping bags are available in 12 designs, all featuring nature-inspired art by Pete Cromer.

These Colourful Tote Bags Feature Prints By Australian Artist Pete Cromer, Inspired By Native Wildlife

The Bags Are Woven Using Ethically Sourced Cotton, Reinforced With Double Cross Stitching To Ensure A Long Life

These Biodegradable, Reusable Shopping Bags Are An Eco-Savvy Alternative To Single-Use Plastic Carriers

At 42 X 41 Cm (16½" X 16"), There'S Plenty Of Room For Groceries, Books, And Other Everyday Essentials

This Listing Is For A Single Cotton Tote Bag With A Beautiful Sugar Glider Design - A Fine Gift For An Animal Lover