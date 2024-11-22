MasterClass Set of 4 Silicone Stretch Lids - Reusable Eco-Friendly Cling Film Alternatives

Stretchy, sticky, and endlessly useful, these smart silicone food wraps make an excellent cling film substitute. Stretch them over food containers, or use them like conventional plastic wrap and stick them to bowls, mugs, or even cut fruits and vegetables. The silicone is robust and flexible, so it can be stretched over containers of almost any size and shape. And thanks to its smooth sides, it sticks firmly to items that are smaller than the food cover itself. Best of all, by incorporating these stretchy lids into your daily routine, you can effectively banish the need for cling film once and for all. This means you save cash because you won’t need to stock up, and you’ll help save the planet by cutting down on single-use plastic waste. This pack includes four pieces of silicone wrap in two sizes - large (25 cm / 10 inches square) and small (15 cm / 6 inches square). They are BPA free, microwave safe, freezer safe, and dishwasher safe. It comes protected by MasterClass' 5-year guarantee. Swap Expensive, Wasteful Plastic Wrap For These Washable, Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Lids It Adapts To Fit Most Shapes, And The Smooth Sides Stick To Surfaces They Form An Airtight Seal On Containers, Cans, Cut Vegetables, And More These Bpa-Free, Microwave And Freezer-Safe Stretch Lids Are Manufactured To Europe'S Highest Standards

