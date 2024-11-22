KitchenCraft Lulworth Nautical-Striped Small Cool Bag

From little lunch hour picnics, to your favourite family snacks down by the sea. This small cool bag from KitchenCraft’s “We Love Summer” collection is designed for style and portability, and has a powerful insulating lining that keeps food chilled or warm for up to five hours! The bag can hold 4.9 litres (1 gallon), so it’s ideal for picnic snacks and refreshments, as well as daily packed lunches. It’s great for summer fun as well as everyday commutes, and with its timeless striped design, admirers will hardly notice it’s a cool bag at all. The bag is decorated with KitchenCraft’s ‘Lulworth’ pattern. Look out for matching items featuring this classic blue and white stripe motif – they’re sure to inspire an adventure or two!

Its Classic Sailor Stripes Let You Carry Lunch In Style

With Handy Carry Straps, It'S Great For Picnics, Commutes And Outdoor Adventures

This Bag Keeps Snacks Warm Or Cool For Up To Five Hours

The Water-Resistant, Easy-To-Clean Lining Is Food Safe To British Standard En 12546-2:2000

4.9 Litre Capacity (Room For Six Standard Cola Cans). Twelve Month Guarantee