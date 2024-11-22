Plastic-Free Vegan Reusable Soy Wax Food Wrap Roll

Cling film might be useful – but it's hard to recycle and usually ends up in landfill. That's why Natural Elements created this incredible vegan food wrap. It's just as easy to use as plastic film but is washable, reusable and totally plastic-free. Made of organic cotton with a vegan wax coating, it forms a naturally antibacterial seal around cut food and containers. To make the magic happen, simply warm it in your hand then wrap it around the item you want to store. As it cools, a seal forms and your food is saved for another day. The wrap can be refreshed using wax cubes so it should last for ages – and just in case, it comes with a 12-month guarantee. Hand-washable and biodegradable. Roll measures 1m by 25cm Ditch harmful plastic film for good with this washable wrap made from organic cotton. Simply warm in your hand then wrap around food to create a naturally anti-bacterial seal. Suitable for vegans, it's 100% free of beeswax and other animal products. Unlike most reusable cling film alternatives, it can be refreshed with wax cubes to extend its life. Includes a 100cm roll that can be cut to fit food and containers.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)