Natural Elements 20-Metre Roll of Eco-Friendly Food Wrap - a Biodegradable Cling Film Alternative

Banish cling film wrap from your kitchen with this eco friendly alternative from KitchenCraft Natural Elements. Made in the UK using renewable bioplastic, this cling film substitute is 100% biodegradable and compostable, unlike traditional film, which can take hundreds of years to break down. It’s also PVC and BPA free, has not been tested on animals, and is manufactured with a net positive carbon footprint. It makes for a reliable alternative to traditional cling film food wrap, so you can enjoy all the convenience that you’re used to without hurting the planet. Includes one 20 metre roll, measuring 300 mm (12 inches) wide.

This Food Wrap Is Manufactured With A Net Positive Carbon Footprint

It’S 100% Compostable And Biodegradable, Unlike Traditional Wraps Which Can Take Centuries To Degrade

This Food-Safe, Non-Pvc Cling Film Alternative Is Bpa, Bbp, Dbp, Dipb And Deha Free

This Fridge-Safe Food Wrap Is Made In The Uk

Includes One 20M Roll, Measuring 30Cm Wide. Not Tested On Animals