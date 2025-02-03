Rustic Wooden Mug Tree Stand for 6 Cups

Give your mugs a happy home – and help yours feel that little bit calmer. All you need is this rustic wooden mug tree from KitchenCraft's Serenity collection. Like all items in the range, it emphasises soft colours and rustic natural textures to help create an atmosphere of mindful tranquillity. The mug stand holds six cups and is crafted from natural mango wood, so every piece is subtly unique. A soft pink marble base completes the look and helps keep things safe and upright. Makes a thoughtful and useful housewarming gift. Hand-wash only. Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 36cm Give your cups a home and your kitchen a glow-up with this rustic 6-mug tree. Made of robust natural mango wood, so each piece is subtly unique. Has a pink marble base to keep everything in place and on-trend. Part of the KitchenCraft Serenity collection, which emphasises calming colours and rustic textures. Covered by a 12-month guarantee from UK brand KitchenCraft.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)