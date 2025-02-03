Marketplace.
image 1 of BarCraft Deluxe Wine Preserver Set

BarCraft Deluxe Wine Preserver Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BarCraft Deluxe Wine Preserver Set
When you've uncorked a full-bodied Shiraz or a delicate Chardonnay, there's a temptation to finish the whole bottle. Especially when you know oxidisation could impact all those complex notes and aromas. However, with BarCraft's Wine Vacuum Pump Set you can save all the amazing flavours of your favourite wines for another time.Oxygen's the main culprit when it comes to wine spoilage. With this wine preserver pump set you can easily remove it from uncorked bottles and create an airtight seal that'll keep them fresh for longer. Simply secure one of the wine bottle stoppers on your uncorked bottle, fit the wine vacuum pump, then lift and push the handle to seal.It'll lock in all the flavour - ready for when you fancy a glass.Creates An Airtight Vacuum Seal, Preventing Oxidation Ruining The Flavour Of Uncorked BottlesJust Place A Stopper In Your Bottle, Add The Pump, And Extract The AirThe Set Includes Two Reusable Silicone Wine Bottle StoppersMakes A Fabulous Present For Any Wine Lover. Twelve Month Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here