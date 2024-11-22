Marketplace.
image 1 of BarCraft Wine Aerator

BarCraft Wine Aerator

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BarCraft Wine Aerator
They say 'good things come to those who wait' but who wants to wait when wine is on the menu? With this high-quality wine aerator from BarCraft, you can skip the waiting game and enjoy your wine to its fullest – straight from bottle to glass.This clever contraption works in really simple way. Pour in your wine, straight from the bottle. The wine aerator exposes it to oxygen as it flows through, instantly bringing out its full depth of flavour and its fruity bouquet of aromas. You’d usually have to wait at least 30 minutes (or even a few hours) to enjoy this improvement in taste, but this gadget lets you get to the good stuff in seconds.It's ideal for serving aged reds, some whites and even vintage ports. As well as boosting flavour, the 16-hole design catches any cork or wine sediment, so rather than a mouthful of grit, you can savour a smooth, harmonious blend of fruity notes. Mmm!This Wine Aerator Accelerates The 'Breathing' Process To Unlock More FlavourYou'Ll Be Amazed At How Much It Improves Flavour And AromaSimply Pour Wine Through The Aerator Into A Decanter Or GlassIncreases Air Flow And Catches Sediment, Improving Most Reds And Some WhitesThis Wine Diffuser Is Made Of Robust, Bpa-Free, Dishwasher-Safe Plastic. Twelve Month Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here