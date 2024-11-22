BarCraft Wine Aerator

They say 'good things come to those who wait' but who wants to wait when wine is on the menu? With this high-quality wine aerator from BarCraft, you can skip the waiting game and enjoy your wine to its fullest – straight from bottle to glass.

This clever contraption works in really simple way. Pour in your wine, straight from the bottle. The wine aerator exposes it to oxygen as it flows through, instantly bringing out its full depth of flavour and its fruity bouquet of aromas. You’d usually have to wait at least 30 minutes (or even a few hours) to enjoy this improvement in taste, but this gadget lets you get to the good stuff in seconds.

It's ideal for serving aged reds, some whites and even vintage ports. As well as boosting flavour, the 16-hole design catches any cork or wine sediment, so rather than a mouthful of grit, you can savour a smooth, harmonious blend of fruity notes. Mmm!

This Wine Aerator Accelerates The 'Breathing' Process To Unlock More Flavour

You'Ll Be Amazed At How Much It Improves Flavour And Aroma

Simply Pour Wine Through The Aerator Into A Decanter Or Glass

Increases Air Flow And Catches Sediment, Improving Most Reds And Some Whites

This Wine Diffuser Is Made Of Robust, Bpa-Free, Dishwasher-Safe Plastic. Twelve Month Guarantee