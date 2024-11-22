Marketplace.
image 1 of Lovello Midnight Black Paper Towel Holder

Lovello Midnight Black Paper Towel Holder

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Lovello Midnight Black Paper Towel Holder
Add some chic retro style to your home with this metal paper towel holder from KitchenCraft Lovello. The towel stand has soft, curved contours that echo 1950s décor, while adding modern design touches for a versatile, urbane look. It’s designed to match beautifully with other Lovello pieces, or to stand on its own as a feature piece. And like all Lovello products, it’s built to be simply practical, as well as stylish. Its robust metal rod is supported by a sleek, chrome-effect base, so your kitchen towel is always close at hand, but is kept safe from countertop spills when not in use.Glossy Black Base And Shiny Steel Stand Keep Towels Dry And AccessibleYou Don'T Have To Worry About Scratches On Your Work SurfacesCombine With Other Items, Each Sharing The Same Chic Design AestheticMeasures 14Cm (5½") Wide By 35Cm (14") Tall. Twelve Month Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here