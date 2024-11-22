Lovello Midnight Black Paper Towel Holder

Add some chic retro style to your home with this metal paper towel holder from KitchenCraft Lovello. The towel stand has soft, curved contours that echo 1950s décor, while adding modern design touches for a versatile, urbane look. It’s designed to match beautifully with other Lovello pieces, or to stand on its own as a feature piece. And like all Lovello products, it’s built to be simply practical, as well as stylish. Its robust metal rod is supported by a sleek, chrome-effect base, so your kitchen towel is always close at hand, but is kept safe from countertop spills when not in use.

Glossy Black Base And Shiny Steel Stand Keep Towels Dry And Accessible

You Don'T Have To Worry About Scratches On Your Work Surfaces

Combine With Other Items, Each Sharing The Same Chic Design Aesthetic

Measures 14Cm (5½") Wide By 35Cm (14") Tall. Twelve Month Guarantee