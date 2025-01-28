Maxwell & Williams Tall 4-Cup White Bone China Teapot

The Maxwell & Williams Cashmere collection showcases the unique beauty of fine bone china. Expect a pure, glistening white finish with the characteristic translucence that has made this material so prized for centuries. Case in point: this simple yet stunning teapot. Its pure-white look and tall, chunky silhouette make it ideal for classic or contemporary tablescapes. Rely on it for your daily tea routine or invite it to afternoon tea and let it be the star of your table. Microwave, oven and dishwasher-safe. Capacity: 4 cups (750ml) Made of fine bone china – a very special porcelain with a brilliant white sheen. Robust enough for daily use and a shoo-in for special occasions. Wide, looping handle and tapered spout make serving easy and mess-free. Microwave, oven and dishwasher safe for everyday versatility. Comes securely gift-boxed and ready to wrap with a 5-year guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)