Marketplace.
image 1 of Built 473ml Rose Gold Food Flask

Built 473ml Rose Gold Food Flask

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Built 473ml Rose Gold Food Flask
Take control of those delicious but tricky-to-transport lunchtime favourites, with this insulated food flask by BUILT. It boasts a smart design, with a powerful double wall of vacuum insulation. This keeps hot food warm for up to six hours, chilled food cool for up to 24 hours and frozen food stored for up to four hours. So, whether it's a hearty homemade vegetable soup, or vanilla ice cream as a treat on a hot day, you'll be able to enjoy it at its very best - wherever you are. There are no leaks to worry about. Its secure silicone seal prevents it leaking in your bag, making it ideal for work lunch hours, picnics in the park, and lots more. What's more, this insulated food jar is totally reusable, so you can cut out the single use plastics and use it again and again.This Double-Walled Food Flask Makes It Easy To Transport Hot And Cold FoodsContents Won'T Spill Or Make A Mess, So It'S Ideal For Commutes Or TravelPowerful Insulation Technology Keeps Food Hot For Up To Six HoursCold Foods Stay Chilled For Up To 24 Hours And Frozen Up To Four490Ml
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Picnic Sets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here