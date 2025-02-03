Built 473ml Rose Gold Food Flask

Take control of those delicious but tricky-to-transport lunchtime favourites, with this insulated food flask by BUILT. It boasts a smart design, with a powerful double wall of vacuum insulation. This keeps hot food warm for up to six hours, chilled food cool for up to 24 hours and frozen food stored for up to four hours. So, whether it's a hearty homemade vegetable soup, or vanilla ice cream as a treat on a hot day, you'll be able to enjoy it at its very best - wherever you are. There are no leaks to worry about. Its secure silicone seal prevents it leaking in your bag, making it ideal for work lunch hours, picnics in the park, and lots more. What's more, this insulated food jar is totally reusable, so you can cut out the single use plastics and use it again and again. This Double-Walled Food Flask Makes It Easy To Transport Hot And Cold Foods Contents Won'T Spill Or Make A Mess, So It'S Ideal For Commutes Or Travel Powerful Insulation Technology Keeps Food Hot For Up To Six Hours Cold Foods Stay Chilled For Up To 24 Hours And Frozen Up To Four 490Ml

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)