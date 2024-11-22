Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Bamboo Fibre Cutlery Tray

Organise your cutlery with a storage solution designed to be friendlier to the planet. The KitchenCraft Natural Elements cutlery organiser tray uses fibres from one of the world's most sustainable wood sources: bamboo trees. Simply slot it in your cutlery drawer to reduce clutter and maximise storage space. The generously-sized cutlery drawer insert features five separate compartments: four smaller sections for knives, forks and spoons, and a larger section, which is perfect for longer-handled cooking utensils, such as wooden spoons and spatulas. Finished in a simple shade of putty grey, which is inspired by nature, its neutral look sits nicely alongside most kitchen decor styles.

This Bamboo Fibre Tray Provides A Planet-Friendly Way To Store Your Cutlery

Organise All Your Knives, Forks And Spoons, As Well As Some Cooking Utensils

The Naturally Robust, Reinforced Bamboo Construction Helps Ensure A Long Product Life

It'S Finished In A Nature-Evoking Putty Grey Colour That Suits Most Kitchen Settings

Measures 33 X 25.5Cm. Bpa, Pvc And Phthalate Free. Twelve Month Guarantee