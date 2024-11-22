Marketplace.
image 1 of Chef'n FlipSlice™ Egg Slicer

Chef'n FlipSlice™ Egg Slicer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Chef'n FlipSlice™ Egg Slicer
Eggs sliced, flipping fast. The FlipSlice is a handy tool that slices hard boiled eggs and mozzarella into perfect slices, with no need for a knife or any off-the-wall attachments. There’s a little well in either side, that’s perfectly sized to hold your egg or cheese. Simply flip to the side you need, bring the blades down, and… voila! You’ll have a handful of neat slices, ready to use. It’s great for slicing eggs to make tasty fish pies, salads and breakfast bagels, or for whizzing through mozzarella to layer on pizzas, salads and sandwiches.Slices hard-boiled eggs or fresh mozzarellaHolder cradles food for even slicingStainless steel wires slice easily
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here