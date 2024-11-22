Natural Elements Vegan Wax Wrap Refresher Blocks, Includes 12 Organic Soy Non-Beeswax Bars

Bring your reusable wax food wrap back to its best with these environmentally friendly vegan wax refresher bars from KitchenCraft Natural Elements. Simply break off a block, grate it onto your wax wrap, then iron between two sheets of greaseproof paper to create a new wax layer. Your food wrap will be as sticky and mouldable as the day you bought it. One wax block can refresh a whole sheet, and you get 12 in the pack, so it’s ideal for extending the life of your wrap and will help you live as waste free and plastic free as possible. Explore KitchenCraft’s Natural Elements collection to discover more eco friendly products for a green home and healthy planet.

Return Wrap To Its Sticky, Mouldable Best With This Natural Wax

Made Of Non-Animal Waxes And Pine Resin, It’S An All-Vegan, Organic Beeswax Alternative

Simply Grate Over Wraps, Then Iron Between Greaseproof Paper To Melt And Seal

Refresh Wraps Again And Again, And Eliminate Single-Use Plastics From Your Kitchen

These Blocks Are Ideal For Kitchencraft Natural Elements’ Vegan Food Wrap Sheets