Recycled Reusable Foldable Fabric Tote Bag

Did you know that a plastic bag can help you save the planet? It's true. This smart grocery tote is made from robust polyester, sourced from recycled plastic bottles. This means it's already done its bit before you even swing it on your shoulder. And because it's durable and reusable, it will help you cut down on single-use plastic bags too. Use it for grocery shopping – or pack it with school books or picnic snacks. Its plain, neutral look means it will match any outfit and any occasion. Vegan-friendly. Easy to wipe clean. Measures 41 x 37cm (minus straps) This tote is made from recycled plastic bottles but feels like natural hessian fabric. Totally reusable and ideal for cutting back on single-use plastic bags. Light and flexible, so you can fold it for storage or stash it inside other bags for the big shop. It's 100% vegan-friendly and has a neutral tone to match your look and your lifestyle. This eco-smart grocery bag comes with a 12-month guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)