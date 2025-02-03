Copco Basics Non-Skid Plastic Lazy Susan Turntable

Chaotic cupboards? Cluttered countertop? Keep everything organised and easy to access with this plastic lazy Susan turntable from Copco Basics. Its clever rotating design lets you grab what you need in seconds, while its non-slip surface and anti-skid base keep everything firmly in place while it turns. Use this lazy Susan for spices, and you'll always be ready to add a pinch of the hot stuff. Stack it with tinned food, and you'll never have to unpack your pantry to find that missing can of peas. It's not just for kitchens, though. It's great for organising bathroom supplies, sorting office stationery, or serving condiments at the table. In fact, once you get started, you'll want one in every room! This white lazy Susan is designed to blend seamlessly with any decor and is robust enough for daily use. It's made of high-quality, food-grade plastic, and is fitted with heavy-duty ball bearings to ensure smooth, stable rotation. This listing is for a 22.5cm (8.5 inch) round pantry turntable, with a 4cm (1.5 inch) rim to help keep items in place. Choose from three sizes to suit all sorts of applications, and explore the Copco Basics range to discover more handy home storage solutions. Grab What You Need In Seconds With This Handy Rotating Turntable Use It To Organise Cupboards, Tidy Countertops, Serve Condiments, And Much More With Its Non-Slip Surface And Anti-Skid Base, It Keeps Everything Firmly In Place It'S Made Of Robust Plastic With Heavy-Duty Ball Bearings For Smooth, Stable Rotation This Small Lazy Susan Measures 22.5Cm Across; It Comes With A 12-Month Guarantee

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)