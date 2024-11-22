Marketplace.
image 1 of Le'Xpress Stainless Steel and Glass Infuser Teapot

Le'Xpress Stainless Steel and Glass Infuser Teapot

Whether it’s the antidote to a stressful morning at work, or the accompaniment for chilly winter’s afternoon, nothing refreshes quite like a freshly brewed cup of loose-leaf tea. With this attractive teapot from KitchenCraft Le’Xpress, you can enjoy a calming cuppa in cool, contemporary style. Its handsome modern looks means it looks great on any kitchen counter or tabletop.Best of all, with its fine mesh filter, it’s specially designed to bring out the flavours of your favourite teas. It’s suitable for all loose blends, herbal teas, fruit teas and teabags – whichever you choose, it will result in a smooth, great-tasting brew.This Attractive Infuser Teapot'S Fine-Mesh Filter Ensures Smooth, Great-Tasting BrewsSleek Modern Design Features A One-Litre Glass Jug And Shimmering Stainless Steel FittingsThis Teapot'S Jug Is Made Of High-Quality, Heat-Resistant Borosilicate GlassA Tight-Fitting Lid And Stay-Cool Handle Ensure Safe, Comfortable, Mess-Free PouringInfuser Can Be Removed For Easy Cleaning. Gift Boxed. Twelve Month Guarantee
