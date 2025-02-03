CENOKA – Magnetic Wireless Charging Portable Power Bank with Stand 1000mAH – Fast Charging, USB-C, USB – Compatible with 12/Pro/Max/13/14/15 - White

Introducing the CENOKA Magnetic Wireless Charging Portable Power Bank with Stand, a sleek and innovative solution for keeping your devices powered up on-the-go. With its 1000mAh capacity, this compact power bank offers fast charging capabilities via USB-C and USB ports, ensuring your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible devices stay juiced up wherever you are. The integrated stand allows for convenient wireless charging, eliminating the need for tangled cables. Designed with compatibility in mind, this power bank works seamlessly with the latest iPhone models, including the 12/Pro/Max/13/14/15 series. Its stylish white colour and portable size make it a must-have accessory for modern, mobile lifestyles. Upgrade your charging experience with the CENOKA Magnetic Wireless Charging Portable Power Bank with Stand.

Sold by IT LTD (IKONIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)