Stress Toy - Calma Llama

Love llamas? Feeling stressed? This llama stress toy will not only help you free yourself of stress and drama but leave you feeling like a calma llama. Made out of silicone, this llama is strong enough to endure any stretching, squeezing and throws across the room, and will continue to smile throughout. A brilliant and funny novelty gift complete in colourful cartoon gift packaging for llama lovers and stressheads alike on their birthday or as a perfect secret Santa or stocking filler. Not suitable for children under three years. Great to place on your desk or in your handbag for when 'Spit' happens.

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)