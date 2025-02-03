Marketplace.
image 1 of Guess Poo? Game

Guess Poo? Game

£14.99

£14.99/each

Guess Poo? Game
Become king of the toilet pan in this funny poo-themed board game! A mystery poop is lurking in the toilet. Use your detective skills to flush out the suspect and guess poo! Perfect for family games night, this hilarious plastic tray board game is great for all the family. “Does he have a moustache?”, “Does she wear glasses?” Take it in turns to ask your opponent questions, and flip the lids on the poo’s that don’t fit the description! Down to a few? Guess poo! With fun, bright gift packaging, this is the ultimate gift for game loving children and adults alike on their Birthday or at Christmas!
