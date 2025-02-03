Marketplace.
image 1 of Liar Liar Pants On Fire Game

Liar Liar Pants On Fire Game

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Liar Liar Pants On Fire Game
Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!Are you a convincing liar? Or can your friends see right through you? Test your poker face and your power of persuasion with this hilarious fast-paced card game, and prepare to get your knickers in a twist as you try to guess which of your friends are telling big fat porkies!The rules are simple. Simply roll the dice, pick a card and try to convince your fellow players that you’re telling the truth (will anybody call your bluff?). Each entertaining playing card has a selection of true and false facts and when it’s your turn to guess, shout ‘True!’ if you believe it, or ‘Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!’ if you think fibs are being told! With three stacks of cards to choose from, this is the perfect party game for everyone!Can you really deceive your friends?Example Cards:A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away. TRUE!Bluebirds can’t see the colour blue… TRUE!The Empire State building can be seen from the moon… FALSE! (This is a big, fat fib!)An octopus has 2 hearts… FALSE! (It’s actually 3!)Coffee beans aren’t beans, they’re seeds… TRUE!A violin is made from over 7 pieces of wood… TRUE!
Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here