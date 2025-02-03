Liar Liar Pants On Fire Game

Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!

Are you a convincing liar? Or can your friends see right through you? Test your poker face and your power of persuasion with this hilarious fast-paced card game, and prepare to get your knickers in a twist as you try to guess which of your friends are telling big fat porkies!

The rules are simple. Simply roll the dice, pick a card and try to convince your fellow players that you’re telling the truth (will anybody call your bluff?). Each entertaining playing card has a selection of true and false facts and when it’s your turn to guess, shout ‘True!’ if you believe it, or ‘Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!’ if you think fibs are being told! With three stacks of cards to choose from, this is the perfect party game for everyone!

Can you really deceive your friends?

Example Cards:

A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away. TRUE!

Bluebirds can’t see the colour blue… TRUE!

The Empire State building can be seen from the moon… FALSE! (This is a big, fat fib!)

An octopus has 2 hearts… FALSE! (It’s actually 3!)

Coffee beans aren’t beans, they’re seeds… TRUE!

A violin is made from over 7 pieces of wood… TRUE!