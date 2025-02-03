Golf Mug Takes A Lot Of Balls

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Putt' the kettle on and make a 'tee' in this hilarious golf mug. This fun mug is dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 1oz. With text which reads "It Takes a Lot Of Balls To Golf Like I Do" and complete in a decorative gift box, this is the perfect present for a birthday, Christmas or father's day. Greener than the golf course with a detailed ball and club handle, this ceramic mug is the ultimate gift for a golf fanatic. The question is, How many balls DOES it take to golf like you do?

Putt' the kettle on and make a 'tee' in this hilarious golf mug. This fun mug is dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 1oz. With text which reads "It Takes a Lot Of Balls To Golf Like I Do" and complete in a decorative gift box, this is the perfect present for a birthday, Christmas or father's day. Greener than the golf course with a detailed ball and club handle, this ceramic mug is the ultimate gift for a golf fanatic. The question is, How many balls DOES it take to golf like you do?

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.