Marketplace.
image 1 of Fart Trumpet

Fart Trumpet

No ratings yet

Write a review

£3.99

£3.99/each

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Fart Trumpet
This hilarious fun fart trumpet is an awesome novelty gift! Making a funny fart sound (but without the smell), this novelty trumpet is the perfect prank gift to pull at every occasion! The realistic toots from this mini ‘instrument’ are sure to make kids – of any age – laugh, making it the perfect small stocking filler gift for boys and girls (and adults too)!
Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here