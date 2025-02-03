Marketplace.
image 1 of Crochet Mug - Holding It Together

Crochet Mug - Holding It Together

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Crochet Mug - Holding It Together
When you’re holding it all together, it’s important that you take the time to relax with a hot drink. With this unique shaped mug, you can do just that! This ceramic mug is shaped just like a ball of yarn, and with holes in the handle to hold your hook, you can place it down and take a break. With a funny sentiment that reads “Holding it together with crocheting”, this mug makes the perfect gift for your crochet loving friend on their Birthday, at Christmas and even Mother's Day! (Especially when they need time to unwind…)
Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here