Crochet Mug - Holding It Together

When you’re holding it all together, it’s important that you take the time to relax with a hot drink. With this unique shaped mug, you can do just that! This ceramic mug is shaped just like a ball of yarn, and with holes in the handle to hold your hook, you can place it down and take a break. With a funny sentiment that reads “Holding it together with crocheting”, this mug makes the perfect gift for your crochet loving friend on their Birthday, at Christmas and even Mother's Day! (Especially when they need time to unwind…)

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)