Wine Escape Room Game - Legend of Lochkeye

Solve the clues. Discover the hidden code. Unlock the antidote. Your distant relative, great uncle Earl Lochkeye has passed away, leaving you a tremendous fortune! Alas, this means that bitter relations will use any method necessary to claim this inheritance as their own, even poisoning! Embark into the depths of a mystery with this interactive game, as you put your knowledge to the test to figure out the clues within the dusty, crumbling rooms of the abandoned manor; to discover the 4 digit code and unlock the antidote! With four historic ‘rooms’ to escape from (the library, study, atrium and servant quarters), you must answer all the questions and riddles on the playing cards correctly, then fill in the score sheet and decipher the locked 4 digit combination! Complete with a metal wine cage, 4 digit combination padlock, 54 escape room cards and a score sheet, this novelty, wine-themed twist on a traditional escape room game is perfect for puzzle lovers and wine drinkers alike. Simply add a wine bottle of your choice, lock the cage and gift it on their Birthday, or as a Secret Santa at Christmas! (Antidote not included!)

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)