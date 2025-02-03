How to Tell If Your Dog is Spoiled Game

Know someone who owns a pooch that is living the high life? Or perhaps it's you who would sooner skimp on rent than feed your dog cheap food. Find out if your dog is truly the spoiled brat you think they are! Work your way through our 52 large format cards and tally up the bones alongside the tell-tale signs that your pooch is over-pampered! The higher the bones, the more spoiled they are! Packaged in a bright, graphic box and an engravable dog tag, this card game is great for dog owners and dogs alike! Perfect as a fun novelty gift for dog parents, this game can be played individually, or as a group to uncover who has the most spoiled dog!

