Stress Toy - Jellysquish

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Feeling a bit washed up? Perhaps your day is just a little…wobbly? Watch the stress drift away with our fun new Jellysquish stress toy! Made from awesome glow in the dark, super squishy material, our happy little Jellysquish will show you the light! Presented in fun, graphic, quality packaging, Jellysquish is a great gift for kids and adults wanting to de-stress the Boxer way!

Feeling a bit washed up? Perhaps your day is just a little…wobbly? Watch the stress drift away with our fun new Jellysquish stress toy! Made from awesome glow in the dark, super squishy material, our happy little Jellysquish will show you the light! Presented in fun, graphic, quality packaging, Jellysquish is a great gift for kids and adults wanting to de-stress the Boxer way!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.