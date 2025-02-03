Marketplace.
image 1 of Stress Toy - Jellysquish

Stress Toy - Jellysquish

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Stress Toy - Jellysquish
Feeling a bit washed up? Perhaps your day is just a little…wobbly? Watch the stress drift away with our fun new Jellysquish stress toy! Made from awesome glow in the dark, super squishy material, our happy little Jellysquish will show you the light! Presented in fun, graphic, quality packaging, Jellysquish is a great gift for kids and adults wanting to de-stress the Boxer way!
Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here