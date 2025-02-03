Phone Escape Room Escape Shackle Prison - Game

Solve the clues. Discover the hidden code. Unlock your phone. You all wake up in a dark room, with no recollection of how you got there. You soon realize you have had all of your phones stolen, and you are locked away in a crumbling, abandoned prison - Shackleton Prison! You have until daylight to work together as a family to break out and unlock your devices to contact help, or you may be trapped...forever! Do you have what it takes to solve the riddles and piece together the code, or are have you met your fate? With four spooky 'rooms', you must answer all the questions and riddles on the playing cards correctly, then fill in the score sheet and decipher the locked 4 digit combination! Complete with 54 escape room cards, a 4 digit combination padlock and a score sheet, all packaged within a metal cage, featuring a phone tray, this awesome twist on a classic escape room is the perfect novelty gift for families, puzzle lovers (and phone addicts) on their birthday or game to play during the holidays! Simply add your phones, lock the cage, and let the games begin...

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)