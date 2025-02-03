Is Your Cat Trying to Kill You

Always thought your cat was evil? With this hilarious new card game, you can find out if they really are planning to kill you...or maybe it is just kitten! Simply work through the 52 large format playing cards and tally up the daggers to figure out whether behind your cat's meow….is murder on the mind! Packaged in bright packaging with a fun catnip toy, hopefully you can keep your furry friend on your side! Perfect as a fun novelty gift for cat-lovers everywhere this game can be played individually, or to find out who has the most evil cat of all!

