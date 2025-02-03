Marketplace.
image 1 of Is Your Cat Trying to Kill You

Is Your Cat Trying to Kill You

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Is Your Cat Trying to Kill You
Always thought your cat was evil? With this hilarious new card game, you can find out if they really are planning to kill you...or maybe it is just kitten! Simply work through the 52 large format playing cards and tally up the daggers to figure out whether behind your cat's meow….is murder on the mind! Packaged in bright packaging with a fun catnip toy, hopefully you can keep your furry friend on your side! Perfect as a fun novelty gift for cat-lovers everywhere this game can be played individually, or to find out who has the most evil cat of all!
Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here