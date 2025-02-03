Know It All - Outer Space

Think you know it all? Test your knowledge with this fun and educational 'Outer Space' Know It All Card Game! Use the awesome facts to give clues and help other players to guess the space objects shown on the cards and win points! From planets and asteroids to rockets, moons and stars, learn all about the planets whilst trying to win points to prove you are the space know it all - how well can you articulate the facts? Complete with 52 large format cards with fun graphic illustrations and space facts, and 1 sand timer, this kids card game is perfect as an awesome gift for children who love all things space on their birthday or at Christmas! How To Play: 1. Shuffle the cards. The youngest player goes first to pick a card without showing everyone else, and turns the sand timer to begin! 2. They must describe the space object and use the facts to help them, but be careful! You cannot read any of the 5 facts to the other players! 3. If another player guesses correctly, you both win a point! 4. If nobody guesses correctly before the timer runs out, the player reading the card loses a point! 5. The winner of the game is the player with the most points once all of the cards have been used!

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)