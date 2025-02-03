Know It All - Around The World

Learn about different cultures and countries with this awesome fun educational 'Around the World' Know it All kids card game! Use the crazy and interesting facts about countries in the world to help other players guess the card - but be careful! You can't say any of the facts to the other players, so how well can you articulate them differently? From France to Brazil, South Africa to Kenya, learn awesome facts and win points to be crowned 'Know it All! Complete with 52 large format cards with fun graphic flag illustrations and facts about the country, and 1 sand timer, this kids card game is perfect as an awesome gift for children who love all things to do with the world and its cultures on their birthday or at Christmas! How To Play: 1. Shuffle the cards. The youngest player goes first to pick a card without showing everyone else, and turns the sand timer to begin! 2. They must describe the country and use the facts to help them, but be careful! You cannot read any of the 5 facts to the other players! 3. If another player guesses correctly, you both win a point! 4. If nobody guesses correctly before the timer runs out, the player reading the card loses a point! 5. The winner of the game is the player with the most points once all of the cards have been used!

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)