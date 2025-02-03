Marketplace.
Whiskey Journey Escape Room Game

Whiskey Journey Escape Room Game
Travel the world of whiskey with our awesome Whiskey Journey Escape Game! Travel to Ireland, Scotland, the USA and Japan, and uncover amazing and fun facts about whisky from across the globe! Can you crack the code on the 4-digit padlock and unlock the whiskey vault?This fun party game for whiskey lovers is a great whiskey gift for men and women who love a sip of the smoky tipple! Once the code is cracked, simply pour into your favourite whiskey glass and relax!No matter if you're looking for a Christmas gift, birthday gifts for men or as a secret santa gift for colleagues, this fun Whiskey Journey Escape Game is sure to bring the fun to any games night or dinner party! Simply lock your favourite bottle in the golden cage included, and work together through over 50 fun whiskey question cards to cipher the code and unlock your bottle!Do you have what it takes to become the whisky champion of the world?
