Are We There Yet? Travel Game

Buckle up, because 'Are We There Yet?' is the road trip game-changer you never knew you needed! With four jam-packed card games in one, your adventurous kids will be entertained for miles! With 20 questions, the Can You Name game, Would You Rather, and I Spy, you'll never hear the dreaded "Are we there yet?" again. It's not just for kids either - gather the whole gang for hours of fun! HOW TO PLAY: 1. Shuffle the deck of cards and pull one of 4 category cards at random. 2. Spin the included spinner to decide which question to ask the player to your right. 3. Answer correctly to win the card - who can win the most before you reach your destination? Are you ready for some excitement? This travel game will keep your brain ticking and is the perfect travel companion for those long trips, making it ideal if you're looking for family games or kids games on the go. Whether you're flying, driving, or taking the train, Are We There Yet is guaranteed to make your journey a blast!

