Delhicious Rich Roots 3-in-1 Nourishing Hair Mask- Amla & Coconut- For Dry, Damaged Hair

Elevate your haircare routine and unlock your hair's full potential with the transformative power of our Rich Roots Amla & Coconut 3-in-1 Hair Mask.

Nourishing Indian Amla and Coconut for intense hydration

Restores strength and shine for silky, manageable tresses

Multipurpose formula works as deep conditioner, hair mask, and leave-in treatment

This multi-use hair mask harnesses the natural goodness of Indian Amla and coconut to breathe new life into dull, damaged hair. This rich and unique creamy formula penetrates deep to replenish moisture, fortify strands and revive your hair's healthy glow from root to tip.

Whether your hair needs an intense moisture boost, strengthening treatment or simply a radiance refresh, our Rich Roots Hair Mask has you covered. Indulge in this nourishing mask 1-2 times per week for hair that's softer, smoother and positively glowing with health.

Suitable for all hair types including for coloured/treated hair.

PH balanced and 99% naturally derived.

Free from SLS, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic fragrance, DEAs, MEAs, TEAs, GMOs as well as Artificial Colour