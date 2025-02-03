Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow

Getting comfortable in bed may be one of the greatest challenges during pregnancy - but the dreamgenii® Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow can really help! The unique and patented shape of the dreamgenii® moulds comfortably around your bump, whilst also supporting your back and knees, as pregnancy progresses and sleeping becomes more difficult. The dreamgenii® is specifically shaped to encourage left lateral sleeping (the optimal foetal position), to support the health of both you and baby. The snuggly and cosy feel of the dreamgenii’s jersey cover will wrap you up in a comfortable cocoon and is sure to become your new best friend, (sorry partners!) especially during the last months of pregnancy. Then, once baby arrives, this long-lasting 2-in-1 pillow can also be used as a feeding support pillow after the birth. Features: Suitable for use from as soon as sleep issues arise, right through until after baby has arrived Unique shape for a good night's sleep during pregnancy Specifically designed to support back, bump and knees without taking up all of the space in the bed Can be used as a support for breastfeeding once baby has arrived Encourages you to lay on your left hand side which is the best position for you and your baby Can help encourage your baby to adopt the optimal foetal position which can lead to a quicker and less painful labour Comes complete with white removable pillow cover (machine washable) Midwife approved and award winning 50% Polyester, 50% Cotton Cover Machine wash cover only at 40°C

Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)