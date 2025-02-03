Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow COVER White

A spare cover for the innovative dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow in a simple, neutral white. Fits the standard dreamgenii pregnancy pillow. Getting comfortable in bed may be one of the greatest challenges during pregnancy - but the dreamgenii® Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow can really help! The unique and patented shape of the dreamgenii® moulds comfortably around your bump, whilst also supporting your back and knees, as pregnancy progresses and sleeping becomes more difficult. The dreamgenii® is specifically shaped to encourage left lateral sleeping (the optimal foetal position), to support the health of both you and baby. The snuggly and cosy feel of the dreamgenii’s jersey cover will wrap you up in a comfortable cocoon and is sure to become your new best friend, (sorry partners!) especially during the last months of pregnancy. Then, once baby arrives, this long-lasting 2-in-1 pillow can also be used as a feeding support pillow after the birth. Features: Soft feel 100% jersey cotton – for a comfortable,?cosy?feel Patented design supports the Bump, Back and Knees Multi-Platinum Award winning Doubles as a feeding support pillow once baby has arrived Machine washable and replaceable covers (the main pillow cannot be machine washed)

Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)