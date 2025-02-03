Marketplace.
image 1 of Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow COVER White

Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow COVER White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by Baby City

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow COVER White
A spare cover for the innovative dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow in a simple, neutral white. Fits the standard dreamgenii pregnancy pillow.Getting comfortable in bed may be one of the greatest challenges during pregnancy - but the dreamgenii® Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow can really help! The unique and patented shape of the dreamgenii® moulds comfortably around your bump, whilst also supporting your back and knees, as pregnancy progresses and sleeping becomes more difficult. The dreamgenii® is specifically shaped to encourage left lateral sleeping (the optimal foetal position), to support the health of both you and baby.The snuggly and cosy feel of the dreamgenii’s jersey cover will wrap you up in a comfortable cocoon and is sure to become your new best friend, (sorry partners!) especially during the last months of pregnancy. Then, once baby arrives, this long-lasting 2-in-1 pillow can also be used as a feeding support pillow after the birth.Features:Soft feel 100% jersey cotton – for a comfortable,?cosy?feelPatented design supports the Bump, Back and KneesMulti-Platinum Award winningDoubles as a feeding support pillow once baby has arrivedMachine washable and replaceable covers (the main pillow cannot be machine washed)
Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here