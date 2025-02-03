Marketplace.
Leap Frog Magic Adventures Globe

Young explorers can travel the world and see everything in it with the Magic Adventures Globe.Using the stylus, children can tap on the 10" interactive learning globe and experience new places, languages, cultures, animals, geography, habitats and more through high-quality BBC videos. Featuring a 2.7" integrated video screen, animations and live-action videos fully immerse kids in the curriculum to provide a better understanding of the world through more than 5 hours of videos.They can also play three interactive games called Around the World, Quiz Show and Where in the World to explore the globe, challenge a friend and solve mysteries.Features: Video enhanced interactive learning globe brings the world to life, High quality live action video from a best in class global partner, Go beyond countries and their capitals with this enhanced globe that explores cultures animals habitats and more, 600 specially created BBC videos totally over 5+ hours, Tap anywhere using the stylus to hear thousands of facts interact with unique games and trigger videos that let kids visually experience the world, Features a 2.7" LCD screen that displays video and animations with playful characters that guide children through games and activities, Race around the world discover new places and solve mysteries by answering questions in three entertaining interactive games, Requires 4 x AA batteries. Batteries included for demo purposes only new batteries recommended for regular use, Suitable for 5 years+
