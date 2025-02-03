Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Cereal Nuts Storage Container Dispenser - White

Living and Home Cereal Nuts Storage Container Dispenser - White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Cereal Nuts Storage Container Dispenser - White
Using this dispenser is a breeze even kids can handle – press the side levers gently to dispense cereal. The longer you press, the more is dispensed, giving you complete control over portion size. Featuring a silicone airtight lid, this dispenser keeps your food fresh by sealing out air and moisture. Beyond cereals, it’s ideal for storing various dried foods, and snacks, keeping them fresh and dry.
Spring-loaded levers for easy controlSimple structure makes it easy to cleanCrafted from BPA-free plastic, non-toxic & safe
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here