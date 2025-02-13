Living and Home Kitchen Cling Foil Wrap Dispenser with Cutter

This wrap dispenser is crafted from ABS material for exceptional durability and safety. Featuring a wall-mounted design, it can be pasted and nailed. Ideal for organizing spice rolls, kitchen paper, and towels, it keeps your essentials neatly stored and within easy reach. Each roll container is equipped with sharp, precision blades for accurate cutting.

Space-saving wall-mounted design Suitable for plastic wrap, kitchen foil & paper Round & triangular scissors for your cutting needs

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)