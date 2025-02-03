Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Solid Wood Wine Rack Foldable & Stackable - Brown

Living and Home Solid Wood Wine Rack Foldable & Stackable - Brown

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Solid Wood Wine Rack Foldable & Stackable - Brown
Featuring a striking honeycomb profile, this wine rack is crafted from solid wood, exuding a sense of sophistication and timeless charm. Whether placed in your kitchen, bar, or countertop, it is a functional and decorative piece. With its easy setup, this wine rack is ready to use straight out of the box. Display your bottles with style and elevate your décor with this beautifully crafted wine rack.
Holds up to 10 wine bottlesSpace-saving stackable & foldable designMade of solid wood, easy to set up & fold
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here