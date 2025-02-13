Living and Home Non-woven Fabric Underbed Storage Bags with Handles - Grey

The bag is crafted from durable non-woven fabric, dustproof, moisture-resistant, and odor-resistant. Featuring five separate compartments, it allows you to neatly sort and store out-of-season clothes, bedding, and more. Designed for ultimate convenience, it includes a zipper closure to keep your belongings dust-free. With three sturdy carrying handles, transporting the organizer is effortless.

Resistant to tearing, abrasion, dust & insects

