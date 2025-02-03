Marketplace.
Lenovo 40B20135UK laptop dock/port replicator Wired USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1) Type-A + Type-C Black

Lenovo 40B20135UK laptop dock/port replicator Wired USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1) Type-A + Type-C Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£180.00

£180.00/each

Sold and sent by IT LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Lenovo 40B20135UK laptop dock/port replicator Wired USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1) Type-A + Type-C Black
Lenovo 40B20135UK. Connectivity technology: Wired, Host interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1) Type-A + Type-C, USB Power Delivery up to: 96 W. Ethernet LAN data rates: 10,100,1000 Mbit/s. Product colour: Black, Compatibility: FCC/ICES; CE; RCM; BSMI; VCCI; CB; cULus; TUV- Mark; LoA. Power source type: AC, AC input voltage: 135 V, Power supply: 135 W. Windows operating systems supported: Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows 7
Sold by IT LTD (IKONIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here