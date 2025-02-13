Marketplace.
PLA Clear Plastic Compostable Smoothie Cups 340ml - Pack of 50

PLA Clear Plastic Compostable Smoothie Cups 340ml - Pack of 50

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.89

£12.89/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PLA Clear Plastic Compostable Smoothie Cups 340ml - Pack of 50
Strong and light compostable smoothie cups, perfect for milkshakes and juice.

Sold: Pack of 50
Approx capacity: 340ml / 12 oz
Approx size:
Brim diameter: 9.6cm / 3.8 in
Height: 10.5cm / 4.1 in
Made from PLA, a sustainable and renewable plant-based material.
Suitable for cold drinks or snacks up to 40°C.
Fitting lids sold separately.
Not suitable for dishwasher.
Sold by Partyrama

View all Picnic Sets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here