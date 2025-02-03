Marketplace.
Animated Prisoner Skeleton

This fascinating Animated Prisoner Skeleton will frighten and charm your guests in equal measure!Sitting in a prison cell and wearing a traditional convict’s outfit, the motion activated skeleton jumps forwards and shouts at anyone nearby.The skeleton says a selection of 5 different phrases, while its eyes light also light up red for an added scare factor.HALLOWEEN SKELETON DECORATION – Scare and charm your guests with this charismatic Animated Skeleton Prisoner! Sat in a cell and decked out in a convict’s outfit, the skeleton pulls its prison bars open and lurches forward to shout when activated.LIGHTS & SOUNDS – Featuring a selection of 5 different voice lines, the skeleton will fascinate your Halloween party guests with his creepy yet humorous phrases. Its eyes also light up a vivid red colour for an added scary effect.MOTION ACTIVATED – This skeleton activates based on a motion sensor, resulting in a surprise when somebody walks past and causes him to jump forward and shout! Once the shock has worn off, its witty phrases and animated movement will charm the scare victim.EASY PLACEMENT – The prisoner’s cell features a stable plastic base that allows it to sit firmly on a shelf or table. Alternatively, it can also be hung thanks to the attached drawstrings. When hanging, it measures 41 x 23 x 11cm, gaining extra height due to the skeleton’s legs hanging down. It must be used indoors only.
