Marketplace.
image 1 of Beard Balm & Cream Set

Beard Balm & Cream Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Constituted By Nature

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beard Balm & Cream Set
The Beard Balm and Beard & Hair Cream Bundle Set.BalmA conditioning beard balm specially formulated to moisturise, condition, soften, and help style your beard. Enriched with key essential oils and candelilla cera which helps to seal in moisture and give your beard added hold.CreamAn essential product to your beard grooming routine to help moisturise and keep your beard hair hydrated. A specially formulated beard cream with key & ingredients to soften and tame anything from stubble, short beards to the longest manes.This conditioning cream can also be used to style and hydrate your hair and help maintain your curl pattern.All products are 100% Vegan Certified By The Vegan Society
ConditionsMoisturesHold and Style

Ingredients

Castor Oil, Black Seed Oil, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Rosemary Oil, Vanilla Essence Oil, Olive Oil, Orange Essence Oil
Sold by Constituted By Nature

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here