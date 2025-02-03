Beard Balm & Cream Set

The Beard Balm and Beard & Hair Cream Bundle Set.

Balm

A conditioning beard balm specially formulated to moisturise, condition, soften, and help style your beard. Enriched with key essential oils and candelilla cera which helps to seal in moisture and give your beard added hold.

Cream

An essential product to your beard grooming routine to help moisturise and keep your beard hair hydrated. A specially formulated beard cream with key & ingredients to soften and tame anything from stubble, short beards to the longest manes.

This conditioning cream can also be used to style and hydrate your hair and help maintain your curl pattern.

All products are 100% Vegan Certified By The Vegan Society