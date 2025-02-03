Beard Balm

A conditioning beard balm specially formulated to moisturise, condition, soften, and help style your beard. Enriched with key essential oils and candelilla cera which helps to seal in moisture and give your beard added hold.

Suitable for coarse, dry, kinky and curly hair types

Light vanilla scent with musky undertones.

All products are 100% Vegan|Certified By The Vegan Society