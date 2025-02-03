Marketplace.
Growth Oil & Beard Balm Set

Growth Oil & Beard Balm Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.99

£15.99/each

Sold and sent by Constituted By Nature

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Growth Oil & Beard Balm Set
Growth Oil and Beard Balm Bundle Set.Growth OilHandmade from 100% natural ingredients. Our extra strength growth oil is enriched with nutrients to immediately condition the hair, strengthen hair follicles, and improve growth. Helps to reduce itching whilst ensuring the skin underneath is moisturised.BalmA conditioning beard balm specially formulated to moisturise, condition, soften, and help style your beard. Enriched with key essential oils and candelilla cera which helps to seal in moisture and give your beard added hold. Suitable for coarse, dry, kinky and curly hair typesAll products are 100% Vegan|Certified By The Vegan Society
ConditionsHoldsHydrates

Ingredients

Castor Oil, Black Seed Oil, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Rosemary Oil, Vanilla Essence Oil, Olive Oil, Candelilla Wax
Sold by Constituted By Nature

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here