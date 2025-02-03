Growth Oil & Beard Balm Set

Growth Oil and Beard Balm Bundle Set.

Growth Oil

Handmade from 100% natural ingredients. Our extra strength growth oil is enriched with nutrients to immediately condition the hair, strengthen hair follicles, and improve growth. Helps to reduce itching whilst ensuring the skin underneath is moisturised.

Balm

A conditioning beard balm specially formulated to moisturise, condition, soften, and help style your beard. Enriched with key essential oils and candelilla cera which helps to seal in moisture and give your beard added hold.

Suitable for coarse, dry, kinky and curly hair types

All products are 100% Vegan|Certified By The Vegan Society